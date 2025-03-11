Ryan Garcia, Canelo Alvarez Training Relationship Ends For Unfortunate Reason
Earlier this year, news came out that 26-year-old boxing superstar Ryan Garcia had reunited with the legendary trainer Eddy Reynoso — who is best known for training Saul "Canelo" Alvarez — ahead of Garcia's scheduled bout against Rolando "Rolly" Romero on May 2 for the WBA welterweight world title.
This is not the first time that Garcia and Reynoso worked together, as he was Garcia's head trainer from 2018 to 2021, during a time where Garcia won five consecutive fights by stoppage. In the lead up to this May 2 bout, there was footage of Garcia and Canelo (who has a bout against William Scull one day later) sparring together.
However, news came out on Tuesday that Garcia will be trained by his father Henry instead of Reynoso for his upcoming title bout against Romero.
Despite what this news might seem to suggest, the unfortunate reason that Reynoso can't be a bigger part of Garcia's camp for this fight all comes down to timing.
As we noted, Canelo fights one day after Garcia in Saudi Arabia, which is on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. And Reynoso didn't feel like he could give his all to both fighters given this circumstance, so stuck with cornering Canelo, who he has had a longer relationship with.
The boxing world is eager to see what Garcia looks like in his first fight since facing Devin Haney in April 2024. While Garcia was ruled the winner in that fight via majority decision, the result was ultimately ruled a no contest after Garcia tested positive for a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SARM) called clomifene in two different drug tests around the bout.
