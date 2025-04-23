Insider Reveals Unfortunate Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch Update
Given the controversial majority draw decision of the March 1 fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. for Davis' WBA lightweight belt, the entire sport of boxing has been awaiting an announcement for when the rematch will occur.
Few people expected Roach to compete with Davis in the ring that night. But not only did Roach go toe to toe with the undefeated champion, there's an argument that he deserved to win, considering that Davis went to a knee in the middle of the ninth round, which was incorrectly not called a knockdown by referee Steve Willis.
If this knee was called a knockdown, that round's scoring would have given Roach the victory over Davis, which would have marked the first professional loss of Davis' career. But this call getting botched only intensified intrigue for the rematch, which was initially reported to take place on June 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
However, that June 21 date is rapidly approaching, and the lack of official rematch announcement has made fans question whether that rematch will truly occur in that timeframe.
Boxing insider Dan Rafael delivered a telling update on this rumored date in an April 22 article, which essentially stated that while that initial plan was indeed to have the Davis vs. Roach rematch on June 21, there's no way the fight will be taking place on that date, given how fight discussions have gone to this point.
Instead, all indications are that the rematch will get made for later in the summer, potentially July or even in August.
While the fight getting delayed another month or two isn't the end of the world, it also means a longer wait for those clamoring to see which of these two lightweights reigns supreme.
