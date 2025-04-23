Oscar De La Hoya Hints Jake Paul Could Fight Two Division World Champion With Win Against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Jake Paul is set to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr next on June 28. This will be Paul's first appearance in the ring since his November 2024 win against 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
'The Problem Child' has a tough outing next as Chavez Jr is a former world champion and has a professional record of 54-6-1. However, he has fought only once since 2021, doing it against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall.
Oscar De La Hoya has now discussed Paul's clash against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and noted that it's Paul's biggest test to date. He has backed Paul to finish the Mexican, whom Canelo Alvarez couldn't.
De La Hoya further hinted at a Paul vs Zurdo Ramirez showdown in the future if the YouTuber turned pro boxer gets the win in his next outing. Speaking to Chris Mannix, De La Hoya said:
Now, he's fighting Julio Cesar Chavez who is a real fighter. He’s been a world champion. Canelo couldn't knock him out. I am banking on if Jake Paul knocks out Julio Cesar Chavez, what are we doing?
He further added that a win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr would push Paul towards the world title fight that he has always wanted. He said:
I feel Jake Paul beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is a huge step towards that world title that he wants and it's not far fetched.
Zurdo Ramirez is fighting Yuniel Dorticos on the Jake Paul undercard. When asked whether there has been any discussion of a potential showdown between Paul and Ramirez, De La Hoya said:
I wish I could say we were talking about Ramirez next after Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. But no, no talks whatsoever. I think Jake Paul is focused on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr because it's a tough fight.
Zurdo Ramirez is currently the unified cruiserweight champion. Given De La Hoya's comments about Jake Paul wanting to fight for the world title, Ramirez's cruiserweight title seems the most likely option. Ramirez also held the WBO super middleweight title between 2016 and 2019.
