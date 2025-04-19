Shawn Porter Discusses Who Wins Between Terence Crawford vs Jaron Ennis
Jaron Ennis is currently the unified welterweight champion and holds the WBA, IBF, and the Ring Magazine titles. Terence Crawford, meanwhile, was the undisputed champion of the division not so long ago.
'Boots' Ennis is 34-0-0 with 30 knockout wins while 'Bud' Crawford possesses an exceptional 41-0-0 record with 31 stoppages. A potential Crawford vs Ennis showdown could be etched in history books.
Shawn Porter knows a thing or two about both men. He was stopped by Crawford in his final professional fight in 2021, and has also sparred Ennis. He recently talked about who would win between a 2025 version of Ennis and the 2021 version of Crawford that he faced.
Speaking on The Porterway Podcast, he said:
I truly don’t know. This fight right here, if this fight would have happened this year it will go down in history as one of the classic fights that go with the Marvin Hagler, the Thomas Hearns, and Ray Leonard and all of those guys. That’s A plus vs A.
Porter added:
It’s such a special fight because you’ve got two alpha males in the ring that are true alpha males, I was an alpha male until I got in the ring with that dude (Crawford).
Porter added about Ennis:
I don’t know. That dude (Ennis) hit me with a right hand in sparring, and I was like yo, that was real.
Porter's co-host brought up an amazing comparison, saying Jaron Ennis is like NBA legends Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter, while Terence Crawford is on the level of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.
The Latest Boxing News:
Jake Paul Roasted By Boxing Fans Over 'Perfect' Next Opponent Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
WBC Featherweight Champion Tiara Brown Talks Skye Nicolson, Aims For Bigger Fights (Exclusive)
Canelo Alvarez Reveals Why Beating Terence Crawford Could Prove Floyd Mayweather Point
Jake Paul To Face Former World Champion As Next Opponent & Date Officially Set