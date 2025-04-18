Jake Paul Roasted By Boxing Fans Over 'Perfect' Next Opponent Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
The most common criticism of Jake Paul's boxing career is that he often fights men much older than him and way past their primes. The reason for this is that Paul is a businessman first and foremost, and understands that the best way he can generate interest in his fights is by facing someone with a big name, regardless of their age.
There's no better proof of this than with Paul's last fight, when he fought a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, which peaked at a staggering 65 million concurrent streams on Netflix.
On April 17, news broke that Paul's next opponent will be Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, whom he'll face in a cruiserweight bout on June 28 in Anaheim, California.
While the age difference between Paul and Chavez Jr. (11 years) isn't as steep as the nearly 30-year age gap between Paul and Tyson, fans are still blasting Paul for fighting another guy who's significantly older than him.
"- Chavez is inactive
- Chavez has just left rehab
- Chavez lost to Silva
- Chavez is 39
"Perfect Jake Paul opponent," one fan wrote in a response to Paul's X post.
Another added, "Atleast you used to fight big names who were old and washed. Now you’re fighting an old washed dude no one cares about."
"Jake, you're fighting a guy who last held a title when you were still in high school.
"It's not that impressive," added a third.
It will be interesting to see how much hype this fight gets as the June 28 date approaches.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul To Face Former World Champion As Next Opponent & Date Officially Set
Jake Paul Pranks Olympian Fiancée Jutta Leerdam During Shower
Ryan Garcia Doubts Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Could Handle His Power In Potential Bout
Lamont Roach Teammate's Stance On Gervonta Davis Rematch Raises Eyebrows