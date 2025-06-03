Keyshawn Davis Gives Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Prediction
Terence Crawford will fight Canelo Alvarez on September 13 with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line. The official fight location is yet to be announced but Las Vegas, Nevada is the most likely venue.
Canelo is coming off a lackluster display against William Scull on May 3. While he earned a unanimous decision win, it was one of the Mexican's worse performances as the fight lacked action overall.
Many have started questioning whether Canelo still has the hunger for the sport. Some believe Crawford could even stop Canelo. WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis has now given his honest take on the matter, claiming Crawford has the ability to stop anybody. But while Davis believes 'Bud' will beat Canelo, he thinks a finish can't be predicted against someone like the Mexican.
Speaking to Sean Zittel, Davis said:
I think 'Bud' can stop anybody, honestly. I think he got the skill, the ability. The ability, I mean the power and the speed and the IQ. I think he got the skill and ability to do it. But he's still in there fighting a guy that trying not to let him do it.
Davis thinks it's impossible to say whether Crawford can get the stoppage or not. However, he is backing 'Bud' to walk away with his hand raised. He said:
I feel like 'Bud' is going to beat him. If and when he does stop him, 'Bud' is super great. Even him just getting the win, he's super great. But, I can't just be like, 'He's gonna stop Canelo.'
The Latest Boxing News
Floyd Mayweather Among Terence Crawford's List Of Favorite Fighters
Floyd Mayweather Blasted By Ex-Business Partner Amid Looming Fitness Club Lawsuit
Jake Paul Names Six Star-Studded Potential Opponents In "Hefty" Hit-List
Mario Barrios Reveals Game Plan, Predicts 'Rude Awakening' For Manny Pacquiao