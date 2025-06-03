Devin Haney vs Teofimo Lopez Set, Will Fight In August in Saudi Arabia
Boxing has another blockbuster fight on its hands this summer, and it involves longtime rivals settling the score.
BoxingScene's Lance Pugmire has reported that both Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez have signed contracts for a bout on August 16th in Saudi Arabia.
An official said the fight is expected to be at a catch-weight of 145 lbs. The two will have also undergo random drug testing by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).
The bout comes after the two won their respective fights May 2nd on the Times Square card in New York. Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) beat Arnold Barboza Jr. by unanimous decision to retain the WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles, while Haney (32-0, 1 NC, 15 KOs) defeated Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision.
The card also saw fellow rival, Ryan Garcia, in the main event, losing to "Rolly" Romero by unanimous decision. Had Garcia (24-2, 1 NC, 20 KOs) won, then a rematch between him and Haney would have been made rather than a bout against Lopez.
Garcia has coined the trio as the “Four Horsemen", which also includes current WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis. Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) who is set to fight Lamont Roach Jr. in a highly anticipated rematch on the same date as Haney-Lopez, August 16th in Las Vegas.
Haney vs. Lopez would be the third fight between the "Four Horsemen". Davis stopped Garcia in the seventh round on April 22nd, 2023 and Garcia fought Haney on May 20th, 2024, originally beating him by unanimous decision. However, that decision was overturned to a No-Contest due to Garcia testing positive for Ostarine.
Haney vs Lopez has yet to be formally announced by Turki Alalshikh, but is expected to land on DAZN.
