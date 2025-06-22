Canelo Alvarez Shoves Terence Crawford During NYC Faceoff [Video]
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford needs no further introduction and the press tour has begun.
After facing the media in Riyadh last night, the pair attended another event at Fanatics Fest in New York City on June 22, with Dana White hosting the press conference as the co-promoter of the fight.
Canelo and Crawford have been very cordial with each other so far and there hasn't been any real animosity adding to the buzz of the fight. However, tempers were seen flaring for the first time between the duo in their recent face off.
After the press conference, they came face-to-face for a staredown. Crawford started pushing Canelo with his body and the Mexican responded with a shove which set off fireworks. Security and Dana White stepped in immediately, stopping it from developing into anything major.
It's a fight between arguably the two greatest boxers of this era, with both Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have accomplished the highest of the highs in the sport. However, come September 13, only one will leave Las Vegas as the undisputed champion.
Hence, a little bit of bad blood between them ahead of the contest would only add to the hype and help the fight sell even more. Throughout their careers, Canelo and Crawford have proven they are consummate professionals, as they let their skills do the talking instead of getting involved in verbal warfare.
That said, boxing is a sport of entertainment and the recent tangle between the pair could also be a great marketing move. The final Canelo vs Crawford press conference will take place in Las Vegas on June 27.
