Canelo Alvarez Slams ‘Disrespectful’ David Benavidez, Says He's Accomplished Nothing
Canelo Alvarez vs David Benavidez is a fight that boxing fans have wanted to see for a long time. They are both supremely skillful and are arguably the two most popular Mexican fighters.
Benavidez is 30-0-0 with 24 knockouts and recently beat David Morrell in Februrary. The legendary Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, is 62-2-2 with 39 knockout wins and is considered an all time great.
Despite rumors, a clash between the two Mexicans hasn't materialized and Benavidez has often blamed Alvarez for avoiding a fight. The latter has now fired back, claiming Benavidez is disrespectful and has accomplished nothing notable in his career yet to earn it.
Speaking to FightHype, Alvarez said:
I don’t know how to answer this question, but with the way he talks, he thinks he’s Superman. He’s very disrespectful, not just with me but with everybody, and he’s accomplished nothing. [And] he’s not even a champion. He’s not even in my weight class [168 anymore].
Canelo continued:
There’s a lot of things there that doesn’t make sense, and plus, at this point in my career, I can do whatever I want. You guys can’t take anything away from my career and my legacy for anything. If you see my resume, I fought everybody out there, all the elite fighters out there. I’m very good with my resume.
Canelo Alvarez is at super middleweight while Benavidez has moved up to light heavyweight. Alvarez fights William Scull next on May 3 as he looks to become undisputed at 168 lbs again. After Scull, he is expected to lock horns against Terence Crawford in a clash for the ages later this year.
