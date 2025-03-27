Devin Haney And Viral 'Catch Me Outside' Girl Bhad Bhabie Trade Jabs On Social Media
Devin Haney and viral meme-turned-female-rapper Bhad Bhabie have gone toe-to-toe on social media in the most unexpected bout of the year.
The story starts with Bhad Bhabie, who first achieved fame as a viral sensation and meme after appearing on the Dr. Phil Show and uttering the now infamous line "Catch me outside" in a threat to the audience. The rapper recently dropped a diss track mentioning Haney, saying:
“Oh you crash out, it’s on sight, no time to talk about s—, could’ve f—– on Devin Haney he ain’t hitting on s—.”
The X (formerly Twitter) account BOXING n BBQ picked up on the diss track, posting it to social media where it quickly went viral.
After catching Haney's attention, he responded by screenshotting a DM from her requesting to text, with Haney responding with a clown emoji. (Open the tweet to see the full screenshot)
In a separate Instagram post by theshaderoom featuring a screenshot of Haney's tweet, Bhabie would then fire back, commenting "If I was to lie, I would lie on a champ."
Fans where quick to the comments to take sides on both posts, with many questioning whether a text exchange might have actually occurred despite the DM screenshot.
Whether they texted or not, we might never know, but we're going to give Haney the unanimous decision on this one.
The Latest Boxing News
Rolly Romero Reveals He Reached Out To Ryan Garcia Amid Depression Struggles
Terence Crawford Snubs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis With Best Lightweight Boxer Ranking
Terence Crawford Lists His Top 5 Pound-For-Pound Boxers, Backtracks On Gervonta Davis Shade