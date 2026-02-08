Canelo Alvarez Slams New Generation of Boxers for Focusing on the Wrong Thing

Canelo Alvarez will make his long-awaited return to the ring in September in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of a "Mexico Against the World” card. While his opponent has not been confirmed, Alvarez recently shared his thoughts on the next generation of boxers.

Speaking on the Mr. Verzace Podcast with Rick Reeno, Alvarez made it known that he’s not feeling the antics of some of the young fighters in the sport today.

"Everybody wants fame and money before the glory. They need to focus on the glory. The money and the fame come after. When you look or hear the young fighters, they wanna be famous, and they want to be rich. Dressing like they’re rich already, posting pictures on social media like they’re very famous. Everybody pretends to be rich when they’re not,” said Alvarez

Alvarez still wants a rematch with Terence Crawford

Elsewhere in the interview, Alvarez revealed he's still seeking a rematch with Terence Crawford. If the two fighters were to get into the ring again, it would undoubtedly be one of the greatest spectacles in the history of boxing.

"I always give him all the credit, but we need to run it back. After the fight, I told him we need to because I didn't feel the way I really wanted,” Alvarez said. “I need to make this fight happen again. It's going to be different.”

"I think for him to deserve all of the credit, he needs to give me a rematch, obviously. The rematch would have been perfect for boxing. But he decided to retire, we need to accept that and move forward,” Alvarez continued. “Now I get to do the fights I want."

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford on September 11, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

The former super middleweight champion went on to explain that he had physical limitations during his fight with ‘Bud.”

"A lot of things [went wrong]. My body didn't respond the way I really wanted," Alvarez said. "I wanted to move faster, and this and that, and I didn't recuperate the way that I needed. My legs felt a little bit tired, too. But Crawford deserves all the credit. He had a better strategy than me. But, I think I did well, even when my body wasn't feeling well.”

"Eddy Reynoso was telling me everything I needed to do, and I tried. But my body wasn't responding. I had cramps in my legs. I know what mistakes I made in the fight and in the training camp,” said Alvarez. “In boxing, being a winner doesn't mean you need to win every time. You need to take the losses and learn from them and move forward."



Christian Mbilli has already called out Alvarez for a fight.

While Alvarez called out Crawford, “Saul” has been challenged to a fight. WBC champion Christian Mbilli, who was elevated after Crawford's retirement, said he intends to square off with Alvarez.

Following Crawford’s victory over Alvarez, Mbilli said that the time is perfect to take on Canelo because he views him as an aging fighter.

"Canelo is getting old. It's a good time for me to fight him," Mbilli said after the Crawford fight. "Let's do it. We will see. Of course, I will put on a big show.

“I will be there to win. It will be a big war. I don't know if he can take my pressure and punches. I throw a lot of punches with a lot of energy,” Mbilli continued. “ I don't know if he can take it. I think I have a good chance to win."

Whoever Alvarez fights in September, it will be one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

