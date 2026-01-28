Boxer Elevated To World Champion Following Terence Crawford Retirement

Christian Mbilli became a world champion and called his mother.

This week, during a ceremony in Mexico City, the World Boxing Council elevated Mbilli from interim titleholder to World Champion at 168 pounds following the retirement of Terence Crawford.

Reflecting on Mbilli’s longstanding journey with the organization, Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, commented, “You are a champion we are incredibly proud of. Christian has been part of our organization for a long time; he was the WBC Continental Americas champion, making 9 successful defenses before becoming the interim champion.”

2025 fight of the year?

On the 13th of September, Mbilli fought Guatemala’s Lester Martínez to a split draw in a show-stealing fight that made many lists as a 2025 “Fight of the Year.” It was a fight that Mauricio Sulaiman noted when presenting the famed Green and Gold belt to Mbilli (29-0-1 with 24 KOs).

“You and Lester Martinez put on a spectacular fight—the best of 2025. On this occasion, we are honored to present you with the Fight of the Year trophy and your belt as the undisputed World Champion at 168 pounds,” stated Sulaimán.

Mbilli, who showed up to the event in a double-breasted suit, quickly called his mother to share the news of his new championship status, according to the WBC. He previously held a junior version of the title belt, but there is increased pressure across boxing to ensure only one champion remains in each division.

Christian Mbilli | IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

“No mother likes to see their child taking punches. Although she is proud of me, it is very difficult for her to see me in the ring,” he said in the media statement.

Further cementing his reputation, Mbilli raised eyebrows last year when he blasted the normally durable Maciej Sulecki with a powerful TKO victory in Quebec City, the Canadian city the Cameroonian fighter calls home.

Mbilli still searching for a career-defining fight

Mbilli’s nickname is “Solid Rock,” but he has yet to find a gold mine in boxing. That fight for him, a big and lucrative one, might be against Mexican star Jaime Munguia (45-2, with 35 Kos) over Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

The World Boxing Council is based in Mexico City | IMAGO / Wolter

“Canelo and Munguia are very good fighters, in the top three,” he said with a smile, according to the WBC. “I will be very proud to fight them. Maybe we can put on a big fight together? Now I’m the guy who everyone wants to fight, as I am the world champion. I’m ready for big fights. I am truly ready for everything.”

He is also rumored to be seriously considering a rematch against Martinez, 19-0-1 (16 KOs), in September on a Riyadh Season card in Saudi Arabia. Given the compelling nature of the first ten-round fight between the two men, this one is the option most fans would want to see.

The Latest Boxing News

Tyson Fury's Boxing Return Confirmed as Date and Location Announced

Shakur Stevenson Blasted by Fellow Champion Who Calls for Lightweight Title Fight

Devin Haney Reveals Interest in Teaming Up With Legendary Trainer

Shakur Stevenson Slams Talk of a Potential Gervonta Davis Fight