Canelo Alvarez To Fight Winner Of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Says Turki Alalshikh
Turki Alalshikh has declared that the winner of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn, scheduled for April 26, will fight Canelo Alvarez in 2026.
Eubank and Benn will finally come toe-to-toe inside London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium three years after their original bout was postponed due to Benn failing a drug test.
The event will act as the Ring Magazine's first ever boxing card. The magazine that was acquired by Turki Alalshikh and the Saudis in late-2024.
"Whoever is the winner we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo," Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, told Sky Sports.
"If Eubank wins, he will have the chance to do Canelo at the beginning of 2026," Alalshikh continued.
"We have two big conferences, one in Manchester on Tuesday, and one in London on Thursday, it will be huge. And I think it will be a great fight. And also the undercard is strong. The result of this fight and the undercard will impact the future of our cards."
"Yeah, we have in our contract rematch options," added Alalshikh.
"And yes, why not? But we are now focusing on the first fight. Let's see what's happens, and I think it will be something amazing, never happened before."
Canelo Alvarez has a four-fight deal with the Saudis starting on May 3 against William Scull, then moving into a super-fight with Terence Crawford in September, but it looks as though Turki Alalshikh is already laying plans for a busy 2026.
