Former Gervonta Davis Foe Makes Strong Lamont Roach Rematch Prediction
On August 16, Gervonta "Tank" Davis will get an opportunity to right his March 1 fight against Lamont Roach, which shocked the boxing world because it ended in a majority draw, despite Davis entering the fight as a massive favorite.
There are very few people in the world who can say they have a better understanding of what Tank is like in that boxing ring than Frank Martin, who fought against Davis on June 15, 2024. Both fighters entered the fight with an undefeated record, but it was Tank who emerged as the victor, knocking Martin out in the 8th round.
This was the most recent bout Davis had before fighting Roach, and the reigning WBA lightweight title holder looked much different between the two bouts. In fact, some believe this fight against Martin was the best Davis had ever looked in the ring.
Martin spoke with FightHype on June 9 and offered his opinion on the first Tank vs. Roach fight, along with the rematch.
"I think [the first Tank vs. Roach] fight was competitive... Roach came out and fought the best fight that he could possibly fight, right? Against Tank, he came out with his A-game. And I feel like Tank came in that fight not underestimating Roach, but more like, 'We got history, I know what he like.' Both of them, basically," Martin said.
He later added, "I feel like Tank fought that fight like not fully trying to get off, I don't feel like. He fought it more relaxed and chill, instead of really trying to get him up outta there."
When asked how he thinks the rematch will go, Martin said, "I think the rematch is gonna be a good fight still. But I think Tank may get him up outta there this next fight. Even with the knockdown and all that stuff, too... the rematch, I feel like Tank gonna turn up on this next one."
The boxing world is eager to see whether Martin's sentiment comes true.
