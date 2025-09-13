Oscar De La Hoya Disses Canelo Alvarez In Final Terence Crawford Fight Prediction
Mexican boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya has a checkered history with Canelo Alvarez, who used to be signed to De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions for a decade before the relationship went south. Ultimately, Canelo filed a lawsuit against Golden Boy (and DAZN) for an alleged breach of contract in 2020.
Both De La Hoya and Canelo are still at odds with each other because of this. However, that isn't going to stop De La Hoya from objectively evaluating Canelo's September 13 fight against Terence Crawford, which was conveyed during his June 24 appearance on the Ariel & Ade Show.
"I mean, look, the fight can go either way. Either Crawford gets on his bicycle because Canelo hits too hard, just like we saw with Scull. Or there's another scenario that could happen where Crawford can make Canelo look bad, just like Mayweather did, and just took him to school without running. Or we'll see Canelo just annihilate him because of the weight," De La Hoya said of Canelo vs. Crawford.
Oscar De La Hoya Sends Final Canelo vs. Crawford Prediction
This wasn't the final time De La Hoya assessed how this superfight would play out, as he delivered his final prediction while getting a haircut, which he posted on Instagram on September 11.
"Even though these guys are a combined, what, 80 years old, it should be a good fight," De La Hoya said. "Crawford is coming up two weight classes, and he's coming off a year's layoff. So that's a huge advantage for Canelo. If Canelo forces his will on [Crawford], he'll probably be 190 pounds inside the ring on fight night.
"I give him a great shot in the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th round to knock out Crawford. If he doesn't do that then Crawford is going to box his ears off," De La Hoya continued. "It might be another Mayweather vs. Canelo. Remember when Mayweather was just schooling him and making him look silly? That can happen again this Saturday. Everything has to be perfect for Crawford... He has to stay disciplined.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Odds And Prediction
"And Canelo, all he has to do is take Crawford's punches," De La Hoya added. "But he cannot be comfortable inside the ring, because if Canelo is comfortable, 12 rounds will go by fast. I mean, take a look at all the fighters who have made Canelo look bad... Canelo cannot handle boxers. That's the bottom line, because he's too heavy on his feet."
De La Hoya concluded with, "This fight, I have it a close decision for Crawford, if it goes to decision. And late knockout between the 7th and 10th round for Canelo."
While this is great analysis, De La Hoya clearly couldn't keep from throwing several jabs Canelo's way while speaking.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Boxing Tonight (9/13/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Canelo vs Crawford & More
Jaron Ennis Picks Canelo's Two Best Traits Ahead of Terence Crawford Fight
Max Kellerman Disrespects Floyd Mayweather In ESPN Pound-For-Pound Boxer Debate