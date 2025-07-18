Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Ticket Prices Revealed
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is now less than two months away, and tickets for the 'Fight of the Century' go on sale on July 18, with the event taking place at the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It has been billed as one of the biggest events in recent history and Netflix will stream the fight card worldwide.
Canelo (63-2-2 , 39 KO wins) is a four division champion, two times undisputed at super middleweight. Crawford (41-0-0 , 31 KOs) has also held the championship in four weight classes and was undisputed in two. Crawford is challenging Canelo for the undisputed super middleweight title.
Ticket prices for the September 13 showdown have now been revealed, with the presale launching on Ticketmaster. And the lowest-priced ticket available as of publishing is priced at a whopping $489.60 for a 300-level seat.
The best available ticket currently available is priced at $9,609.60, with ringside tickets expected to trump that number.
Fans can also purchase special VIP packages for an enhanced experience. Silver packages cost $999 per person, with pre-show hospitality, a dedicated entrance, fast pass at merch store, a printed commemorative ticket, and more amenities available.
A gold pass costs $3,699, which will offer special seating and all-inclusive after party access as add-ons to the silver pass. The champion pass will cost $14,999, and includes an official Canelo vs Crawford poster, official plaque, fight night ringside photo, press conference and ceremonial weigh-in access, and more.
Fans wiling to buy an elite pass, the most expensive package available, have been directed to contact On Location, the company managing the fan experience packages.
Turki Alalshikh has already revealed that the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford undercard will go on for three days, with 20 or more fights taking place between top talent from across the globe. He told The Ring:
The undercard will be between two or three days. We now have more than 20 fights to do on the undercard. Ninety-five percent of this card is talent and people around the world have a very big chance to be a star in the future.
The Latest Boxing News
Trainer Asserts Manny Pacquiao Is A More Lethal Opponent Than Mike Tyson
Nutritionist And Former Foe Chris Algieri Dishes On 46-Year-Old Pacquiao’s Chances vs Barrios [Exclusive]
Edgar Berlanga's Wife Calls For Hamzah Sheeraz Investigation
Oleksandr Usyk's Purse vs Daniel Dubois Will Make Tyson Fury Furious