Canelo Alvarez Reveals The Age His Wife Wants Him To Retire And How He Responded
It's no secret that the legendary Canelo Alvarez is on the back half of his professional boxing career. There's even a world he might call it quits once his four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh (which he signed earlier this year) is complete, depending on how long it takes for those four fights to get finalized.
What's for sure is that retirement is already on Canelo's mind, even in the weeks before he faces off against William Scull on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
This was made clear during a recent interview with TMZ, which was transcribed in an April 8 article from Ring Magazine, which quoted Canelo saying, “In the sport of boxing, I already accomplished everything... If we are talking about money, it's never enough. But it's not just about money. It's about enjoying everything. I am still enjoying boxing. That's why I am here.
"But if we are talking about money, it's never enough. But I'm not thinking about making [a specific] amount of money, and then I retire – no. I'm going to do my thing, and then 37, 38, is the moment to go [and retire]," Canelo added.
However, Canelo Alvarez's wife doesn't necessarily agree with this retirement timeline, which Canelo conveyed during an April 30 interview with The Sun.
"No. Actually, my wife wants me to retire at 40," Canelo said when asked whether his family ever asks him to retire. "Imagine that. And I say 'No, I don't think so.'"
When asked why his wife feels this way, Canelo said, "Obviously, she wants to have more kids. And she wants the other kids to see me in the ring, and seeing me, what I do in the training camps, and this and that. But I say to her, 'They gonna see me in another area of my life. In my business, doing business.'"
Time will tell whether Canelo or his wife's ideal retirement timelines end up occurring.
