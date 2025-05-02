Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Preview: Start Time, How To Watch, Keys To Victory
A pair of former champions will square off in hopes of getting their career back on track.
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez is the co-main event to Ryan Garcia vs Rolando "Rolly" Romero on Friday at Times Square in New York. Haney will be looking to rebound from a loss turned no-contest vs Garcia on April 20, 2024, after he failed multiple drug tests for ostarine. Ramirez is coming off a unanimous decision loss on Nov. 16 to Arnold Barboza, who will face WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez on the same card.
The pressure is on both Haney and Ramirez in different ways.
For Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), who is a former undisputed lightweight and WBC junior welterweight champion, a win over Ramirez will put him on a path toward a rematch against Garcia later this year, as long as he beats Rolly in the main event on Friday. Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) will have a chance to upset the apple cart and potentially throw his name into the title picture at either junior welterweight or welterweight.
Here are the keys to victory for both fighters.
Devin Haney
At his best, Haney is one of boxing's most skilled operators.
His ability to stick and move, counter-punch and keep his opponents at range had him on the cusp of cracking the top 10 of some pound-for-pound lists. Haney's ability to out-box his opponents will need to be on full display against Ramirez.
Haney's struggles defending the left hook got him in trouble on numerous occasions against Garcia, as he was dropped three times and rocked in other instances by it. Ramirez's left hook is a key weapon in his arsenal, so whether Haney has learned from his transgressions vs. Garcia will be key. Haney can't afford to let his right hand wander off whenever he's throwing his jab or left hook in range against Ramirez.
Haney's jab will also be paramount to his success. If Haney can keep Ramirez at range, it'll allow him to dictate the pace of the fight and help his defense exponentially. Haney's ability to get his jab going will also open Ramirez up to other attacks, both to the body and head.
The former undisputed champion's advantage in speed with his feet and hands will also go a long way toward keeping him out of danger against Ramirez. If Haney is firing on all cylinders, his advantages in skills and speed should pave the way for him to get one of the most important wins of his career.
MORE: Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Betting Odds & Fight Prediction
Jose Ramirez
Ramirez's ability to cut off the ring and outwork Haney will need to be on point if he's going to pull off the upset.
If the fight takes place at range, primarily in the center of the ring, Ramirez stands little to no chance of defeating Haney. He'll have to cut off the ring and let his hands go whenever he is on the inside.
From there, Ramirez can't be afraid to throw the left hook at will to see if Haney has addressed that issue since his fight against Garcia. He also can't be afraid to make it a rough and dirty fight to try and throw Haney off rhythm. Whether Ramirez is hitting Haney's arms or going to the body, anything that can affect Haney should be in play.
Going to the body will also be imperative for Ramirez. If he can invest in the body and get Haney to slow down, Ramirez's chances of pulling off the upset can increase as the fight goes on.
Ramirez is the underdog for a reason, but his chances of defeating Haney aren't insurmountable. If Ramirez can find the version of himself that was once a unified junior welterweight champion, he's more than capable of making life difficult for Haney and potentially upsetting the apple cart.
Here is how to watch Haney vs. Ramirez and the rest of the card at Times Square.
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez fight date
Date: Friday, May 2, 2025
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez start time
Time: 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT
How to watch Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez
TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez location
Location: Times Square, New York
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez Fight card
Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero
Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez
Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull: Undercard, Start Time, How To Watch & More
Conor Benn Shares Opinion Of Chris Eubank Jr Result After Rewatching Fight
Mike Tyson Announces New Job For Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Fight
Floyd Mayweather Flaunts Insane Winnings From NBA Playoff Bets