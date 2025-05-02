Mike Tyson Previews Tonight's Fatal Fury Boxing Card In Times Square
The Fatal Fury card is set to take place at Times Square, New York on May 2 and Mike Tyson will be appearing as a guest analyst for the event.
'Iron' Mike hails from New York and is one of the greatest boxers of all time. His presence adds another layer of excitement to a card that already jam-packed with talent.
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero will headline the event. Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr are also on the card. 'Iron' Mike has now spoken about the depth and fights on the card.
When asked to name his favorite fight on the card, Tyson said:
I like them all. I like Haney a lot. Personally, I like him. Teofimo is great. This should be a great card. Ryan Garcia is the draw, there's no doubt. But, it should be a fun fight with him and Romero. I like Romero, he's exciting. He always gives good fights, not bad fights.
Tyson also spoke about Ryan Garcia's chaotic nature and how he seems to have turned things around leading up to the Romero fight. Speaking on that, Tyson said:
Some people are controlled in chaos, that's their calmness, chaos. And certain people are confused with it. Depends on the individual. I love chaos, I love it.
Tyson was also asked by The Ring's Mike Coppinger whether he thinks a specific fight could steal the show. He said:
Teofimo, listen, they all have something to prove, specially Haney and Garcia. They all have something to prove. That's why they're fighting on the same card.
