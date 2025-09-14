Callum Walsh Overcomes Fernando Vargas In Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Co-Main Event
Dana White's boxing star Callum Walsh was placed on the biggest stage of his career on Saturday night as he put his unbeaten 14-0 record on the line at the Allegiant Stadium. His opponent, Fernando Vargas, also went into the bout with a perfect 17-0 record.
The super welterweight affair saw two men with ill feelings towards one another settle their rivalry. Walsh, 24, and Vargas, 28, had an entertaining affair in the chief support of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford.
Walsh went into the fight coming off the back of a unanimous technical decision win over Elias Espadas. As the bout was stopped early due to accidental damage sustained by Walsh, it ended 'King's' four-fight finishing streak.
Of Vargas' 17 wins, 15 of them had come via knockout. In his last outing, 'El Feroz' scored a fourth-round knockout over Gonzalo Gaston Coria in May.
Backed by UFC promoter Dana White and coached by Freddie Roach, the Irishman Walsh was introduced to even more boxing fans in what was the biggest fight of his career.
Callum Walsh defeats Fernando Vargas via unanimous decision
The fighter from Cork, Ireland, was able to extend his unbeaten streak to 15 as Walsh was once again victorious in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Walsh impressed on the big stage as he earned victory via unanimous decision.
California's Vargas suffered the first defeat of his professional career when he was bested by the Irishman, now boasting a 17-1 record.
The fight began openly, with both men being active from the first round. Despite Walsh fighting with his hands low, Vargas was not able to land punishing blows on his opponent. Both men had success in the fight through their exchanges, as each super welterweight mixed their shots well between the head and the body.
The co-main event was a competitive affair, with both fighters seemingly somewhat evenly matched. However, Walsh was able to land his power punches and combinations with more success, which ultimately led to his victory.
Walsh would be announced as the winner as both he and Vargas went the distance in the co-main event. Winning via unanimous decision, all judges saw the Irish fighter as the victor.
Victory for Walsh means he can continue looking up the super welterweight division. Notable names in the weight class that Walsh may look towards include Conor Benn, Vergil Ortiz Jr., and Sebastian Fundora.
Walsh has also been vocal about his dislike of Jake Paul in the past. However, 'The Problem Child' has dismissed the Irish fighter as a potential opponent.
