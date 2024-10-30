Canelo Vs. Betebiev Is The Biggest Fight in Boxing – Will We Get It Next?
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol is the biggest potential fight in boxing in 2025 right now.
The light heavyweight championship match between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev on October 12th produced the first undisputed champion in that weight class in the four-belt era.
Beterbiev was given the majority decision with scores of 114-114, 115-113, and 116-112. It was a high-level chess match between the two skilled fighters. Bivol ended Beterbiev’s knockout streak but didn’t do enough to win the fight.
As a result, Beterbiev is now holding the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO world titles (21-0, 20 KOs). Beterbiev and Bivol seem on course for a rematch, with Saudi Authorities expressing interest in one in 2025. Only one fight looms larger for Beterbiev.
However, a fight between Artur Beterbiev and Canelo Alvarez would be the biggest fight in boxing. It would be a match between the first four-belt champion at 168 lbs (Alvarez) and 175 lbs (Beterbiev).
Alvarez is one of the few fighters who attracts casual fan interest. Canelo is reportedly interested in that fight. The contrast in styles also suggests this could be a fan favorite.
For Canelo, this fight would offer redemption after his loss to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022. That victory that earned Bivol Sports Illustrated’s “Fighter of the Year.” Bivol won by unanimous decision with scores of 115-113 across all three judges. However, Alvarez has other options, such as a UK showdown with Chris Eubank Jr.
Canelo is the sports biggest star and can fight anywhere ofcourse. However, the big-money fights in the sport are currently concentrate in Saudi Arabia so it is almost certain that Beterbiev will fight there next. Without Saudi Arabia's interest, the business case for Beterbiev-Bivol would have been difficult to make.
Both Beterbiev and Bivol have been based in North America for many years (Canada and the U.S., respectively), but neither has a large fan base there. The fight would have made sense in Russia, but due to sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, it never would have been made.
For example, the World Boxing Council (WBC) prohibited Russian fighters from defending their titles after the invasion of Ukraine. The ban was one of the primary obstacles to holding the about earlier, and the sanctioning body persisted in holding that position whenever the topic of Bivol vs. Beterbiev was initially brought up.
Beterbiev is always up for a challenge. He will be 41 in January, so it's now or never for him as a top earner in the sport.
While a Beterbiev-Bivol rematch is most likely what we will see in 2025, a clash between Canelo Alvarez and Artur Beterbiev would be the true marquee event in boxing.
(Additional reporting provided by Zenger)