Canelo Alvarez Sends Strong 3-Word Message About New Boxing Contract
After a tumultuous past few days that have been exciting enough to make a documentary about, there finally seems to be a clear resolution on when and where Saul Alvarez is fighting next.
While there isn't an opponent set for his first fight, it surely won't be Jake Paul, despite them reportedly being extremely close to having a fight contract signed as late as February 6.
Instead, Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's of the General Entertainment Authority, swooped in and secured a four-fight deal with Canelo that's likely the most lucrative contract the Mexican boxer has signed in his incredible career.
Alalshikh was extremely active on X right after this Canelo contract was signed. One of the X posts he wrote was a photo of a lion with the caption, "Don’t mess with the lion 🦁… 4 fights for Canelo with Riyadh Season … The Deal is done 🥊 … A Lion 🦁 doesn’t lose sleep over opinion of a sheep 🐑… Fear the lion 🦁 not the jungle 🤷🏻♂️".
This prompted a simple yet powerful response from Canelo himself, who replied to this post and wrote, "Let’s go brother 👊🏻".
ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger released two X posts early Friday that convey potential opponents for each of these four fights.
"The first fight of Canelo’s four-fight deal, sources told ESPN, will take place May 4 in Riyadh that Sunday morning for a prime-time broadcast Saturday night in the U.S. Two names being considered for the Crawford tune-up: Jermall Charlo and Bruno Surace, who upset Jaime Munguia," Coppinger wrote.
He followed this up with, "Fight 2 will be against Terence Crawford on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas. Fight 3 is planned for February 2026, sources said, with three names on the table: Dmitry Bivol rematch, Hamzah Sheeraz and Chris Eubank Jr. Fight 4 planned for October 2026."
It sounds like Canelo will be busy with blockbuster fights over the next two years.
