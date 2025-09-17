Chris Eubank Jr Makes Shocking "Life And Death" Ambulance Claim Against Eddie Hearn At Fight Press Conference
Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn finally got into the ring with one another in April as the rivals delivered a fight of the year contender. Edging out the younger fighter, it was Eubank Jr. who was the winner via unanimous decision.
Despite winning on all three of the judges' scorecards, it was a close affair when the British rivals met earlier in the year. This led to many calling for a rematch, which will come to fruition in November.
It will be the fourth meeting between the Eubank and Benn families, as Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn have met twice before, in 1990 and 1993.
Their sequel bout will take place in London, as Benn will look to avenge the sole loss in his career against his fierce family rival. However, Eubank Jr. has made a bold claim regarding the aftermath of the first fight.
Chris Eubank Jr. Says His Ambulance Was Stopped for '20 Minutes' on his Way to the Hospital After Conor Benn Fight
In the press conference ahead of Eubank and Benn's rematch, there was seemingly no love lost between the British fighters.
It may not come as a surprise to boxing fans that Eubank Jr. and Benn, as well as Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, had an exchange of words as they once again came face to face.
The early proceedings of the press conference would begin with a notable statement from Eubank Jr., who claims he was being 'sabotaged' in the first meeting. In the press conference organized by DAZN, Eubank said, "They will break any rules then can to get ahead," seemingly referring to Matchroom Boxing.
MORE: The Biggest Winner From The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Wasn't Crawford
"They did everything they could to try and destroy me in the last fight," Eubank Jr. added. "Contract breaches, fines, rehydration clauses, sabotaged weigh-in, biased refereeing and commentary, the list goes on, it's endless."
As well as saying that he was stalled on his way to the fight, Eubank Jr. claims that he was prevented from going to the hospital after the fight. "After the fight, due to severe dehydration, I was put in an ambulance. I had to go to the hospital. I was actually so dehydrated that one of the toenails on my big toe fell off."
"We're in the ambulance and these scumbags blocked that ambulance from leaving the stadium for 20 minutes... They will not open the gates to let us leave. If this was a serious injury I had sustained, that 20 minutes could have been the difference between life and death."- Chris Eubank Jr.
Hearn denied the action but asked Eubank Jr. to confirm his accusations, to which the British fighter responded, "Yes."
As the pair continued their verbal sparring, the promoter said, "You've already accused us of stopping your ambulance from going to the hospital," to which Eubank Jr. replied, "That's what happened."
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Punch Stats Tell Interesting Story
Dana White Disses Floyd Mayweather Amid Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Criticism
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Punch Stats Tell Interesting Story
Eddie Hearn Welcomes Boxing Rivalry With UFC Promoter Dana White