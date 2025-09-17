Dana White Disses Floyd Mayweather Amid Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight Criticism
It's no secret that UFC CEO Dana White and Jake Paul have a rocky relationship with one another, to say the least.
These two have been putting each other on blast for years now. This largely stems from Paul consistently prodding White and the UFC to pay their fighters a fairer wage (which resulted in a diss track Paul made about White), while White usually responds with personal attacks about Paul taking steroids or poking holes in his boxing career to this point.
Per usual, both men have been in the news in recent weeks. For White, this is because of his role promoting the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight last weekend. And for Paul, this is owed to news about his bout against Gervonta "Tank" Davis that is supposed to be taking place in November in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paul is no stranger to criticism. And he has gotten a ton of flak about fighting Davis, given the insane size disparity between them. Davis's last fight was at lightweight, which has a 135-pound weight limit; while Paul's last fight was at cruiserweight, which has a 200-pound limit. Not to mention that Paul is at least six inches taller than Tank.
Dana White Rips Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Fight
Strangely enough, Dana White has a very good relationship with Logan Paul, Jake's brother. White was the guest on a September 16 episode of Impaulsive and shared his honest thoughts about Jake fighting Tank.
"You know what's funny about your brother? He's gonna fight f***** Gervonta Davis. You guys need to fight guys your f***** same size, you know what I mean?" White said to Logan Paul. "When you fought Floyd [Mayweather], you were massive... Floyd is tiny."
After noting that Mayweather landed a great overhand right punch on Paul when the two fought an exhibition bout in 2021, White later added, "And Gervonta, I think he hits way harder than f***** Floyd. But he's too small. Your brother is gonna be able to get inside on him, put his weight on him, tie him up."
White is right in suggesting that most fans would want to see the Paul brothers fighting someone closer to their own size. However, it didn't seem like Mayweather needed to catch a stray by White calling him "tiny" and saying that Gervonta Davis hits a lot harder than him.
Maybe this shade will prompt a response from Mayweather in the days to come.
