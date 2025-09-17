Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Punch Stats Tell Interesting Story

👑 Terence Crawford is the first fighter in men's boxing to become a three-weight undisputed world champion in the four-belt era:



✅ Undisputed Super-Lightweight

✅ Undisputed Welterweight

✅ Undisputed Super-Middleweight#CaneloCrawford on Netflix l #RiyadhSeasonCard |… pic.twitter.com/lSwrMAAA5E