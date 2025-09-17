Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Punch Stats Tell Interesting Story
Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113) to become the undisputed super middleweight champion on September 13. The fight was billed as the biggest in modern era and Crawford made history at the Allegiant Stadium by becoming the first ever male boxer to be undisputed in three weights.
Crawford never let Canelo get into his groove, defended well and avoided any significant shots from Canelo that could hurt him. And despite moving up two weight classes, Crawford wasn't afraid to stand and trade with a power puncher like Canelo at times.
It was a performance of skills and guts, and Crawford can now be counted among the best of the modern era. Compubox punch stats from the fight have now emerged and they show a telling story.
Compubox punch stat from Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Canelo landed a total of 99 punches throughout the 12 rounds, throwing 338. He had an accuracy of 29.3%. Crawford, meanwhile, landed 115 of his 534 attempted shots at a rate of 21.5%.
Crawford landed 45 of his 326 (13.8%) attempted jabs, way higher than Canelo, who landed only 16 of his 78 (20.5%) attempted jabs. Canelo landed 83 of his 260 power punches at a rate of 31.9% while Crawford landed 70 of his 208 power punches at 33.7%.
Canelo out-landed Crawford in seven of the 12 rounds. However, when Crawford went to work, he did so in a flurry. Alvarez, meanwhile, continued to look to land one seminal blow instead of using his patent combinations. Canelo has been known to be more technical over the years, but he can also brawl. It's either a case of his new style not being as effective or it comes down to the fact 'Bud' Crawford is simply that good.
The data shows Crawford stayed true to his fundamentals with jabs, landing the accurate power shot at times. Canelo, meanwhile, didn't use that weapon to a very impressive degree and tried to wing a big shot whenever he could, as can be seen from the fact that 83 of his 99 landed shots were power punches. He had significant success landing to the body of Crawford, but not so much to the head. This is in stark contract to what fans have been used to seeing from Alvarez over the years.
It might be a case of Canelo not being the fighter he once was after 68 pro fights. That said, Crawford didn't let Canelo impose himself at all and he is undeniably the greatest of the modern era alongside Oleksandr Usyk and Naoya Inoue.
Jake Paul blasts Canelo Alvarez after Terence Crawford loss
Jake Paul took a dig at Canelo after the Crawford loss. He criticized Canelo putting his hands up to celebrate following the end of the Crawford fight. Paul wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
"Canelo putting his hand up like he won- Jake Paul
lol dumbass lying weirdo
Canelo been over rated"
Paul tried to fight Canelo before the Mexican signed with Riyadh Season and eventually fought Crawford.
