Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Grudge Match Officially Announced
The long-anticipated bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn is now official.
The Ring announced that Eubank Jr. and Benn will square off at Tottenham Stadium in London on April 26 in the first Ring Magazine card as a part of Riyadh Season. The bitter rivals were first supposed to fight on Oct. 8, 2022, but Benn tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug clomifene, which led to the cancellation of the bout just two days before they were supposed to square off.
Benn has since been cleared to fight in the United Kingdom by the National Anti-Doping Panel.
The rivalry stems from their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn. Eubank Sr. and Benn fought twice, with Eubank Sr. winning by knockout in the ninth round in the first bout for the WBO belt at Middleweight on Nov. 18, 1990. They met again just under three years later for the WBC and WBO belts at Super Middleweight and fought to a draw.
Benn (23-0, 14 KOs), 28, has fought twice in the United States since his suspension and defeated Rodolfo Orozco and Pete Dobson by decision.
Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs), 35, has won eight of his last nine bouts and avenged his lone loss on his recent run by stopping Liam Smith in the 10th round of their rematch on Sept. 2, 2023.
The Latest Boxing News:
Naoya Inoue's Top 5 Career Knockouts Ahead Of His Fight vs Ye Joon Kim
How To Watch Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Darren Till Offers Hilarious Apology To Tyson Fury’s Father For Tommy Fury Fight
David Benavidez Urges Mike Tyson To Stay Retired After Recent Jake Paul Fight