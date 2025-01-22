David Benavidez Urges Mike Tyson To Stay Retired After Recent Jake Paul Fight
David Benavidez has claimed that Mike Tyson should stay retired from boxing after his latest fight against Jake Paul.
Tyson, 58, took on Paul in November 2024. 'The Problem Child', who was 27 at the time of the fight, earned a comfortable decision win with Tyson looking far from his best during the contest.
Benavidez has now reflected on Tyson's performance and has claimed that older fighters are better off staying retired than putting themselves in harm's way.
Speaking to THE MIAMI HUSTLE, Benavidez said:
I think as for our old fighters, they should stay retired because it’s not a game. You don’t want to see them get hurt in front of millions of people for no reason, just for the game and for money. It’s not worth it.- David Benavidez
Benavidez had previously spoken about Mike Tyson's defeat to Jake Paul believing that if Paul really wanted, he could have earned a knockout win. Speaking to DAZN, the Mexican said:
Thank God, [Paul] really didn’t try to go for the knockout because I think if he really would have pushed for the knockout, he probably would have got it. But hats off to Mike Tyson, you know, showing that he’s [nearly] 60-years-old and could go in there with a [27-year-old] man. That speaks a lot about Mike Tyson. I’m just happy he was able to go in there, walk out with a pocket full of money and still walk out really safe or really healthy.- David Benavidez
Benavidez, meanwhile, is set to return to action next month. He will take on David Morrell at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1.
