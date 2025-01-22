Darren Till Offers Hilarious Apology To Tyson Fury’s Father For Tommy Fury Fight
Darren Till has offered a hilarious apology to Tyson Fury's father John Fury as he looks to face Tommy Fury in a boxing showdown.
Till was supposed to face Tommy Fury in a Misfits Boxing event. However, Fury pulled out and Till eventually squared off against Anthony Taylor.
The former UFC title challenger earned a sixth-round knockout win and put on an impressive display. He is still interested in taking on Tommy Fury, though.
Tommy Fury pulled out of the Till fight due to comments he made such as kicking Fury in the head. John Fury proposed that Till should apologize for the fight to take place. Now, Till has done just that, albeit in a hilarious manner.
Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Till wrote:
John Fury has rang a member of my team & informed us that he will only let Tommy fight me if I send a public apology to them. So I will say I am sorry little John… Sorry that you’ve got a face like a bulldog chewing a wasp ya fat greasy lesbian!- Darren Till
After his win against Taylor, Darren Till called out all-comers, including former UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Mike Perry. KSI and Tommy Fury were also in his list of potential opponents. Till told DAZN:
Credit to Anthony, he stepped in late and put up a good fight. Let's not talk about that ****** who dropped out of this fight. I've spent time out of the ring but now am ready for this. Misfits now, let's see what is in store.- Darren Till
The Latest Boxing News
Darren Till Skeptical Of Tyson Fury’s Retirement, Likens Him To Conor McGregor
Tyson Fury Warned To Walk Away From Boxing For Good Or End Up Like Muhammad Ali
David Benavidez Urges Mike Tyson To Stay Retired After Recent Jake Paul Fight
Canelo Alvarez Slams Terence Crawford’s Unbeaten Record As Fight Rumors Gather Momentum