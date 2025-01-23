Naoya Inoue's Top 5 Career Knockouts Ahead Of His Fight vs Ye Joon Kim
Naoya Inoue is set to return to action as he takes on Ye Joon Kim on Friday, January 24. The IBF, WBC, and WBO super bantamweight titles will be on the line for the clash.
'The Monster' is one of the most devastating knockout artists in boxing today. Boasting a perfect 28-0-0 record, Inoue has knocked out 25 of his opponents inside the squared circle.
Here we rank the top five knockout wins of Inoue's spectacular career ahead of his showdown against Ye Joon Kim.
5. Naoya Inoue vs Jason Moloney
Back in 2020, Naoya Inoue squared off against Jason Moloney at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The WBA and IBF super bantamweight title was on the line for that fight.
In the seventh round, Inoue delivered a thunderous right hand to Moloney's temple with the latter failing to get back up within the referee's count.
The punch earned Inoue a KO win and it was a showcase of the malice Inoue possesses in the shots he throws.
4. Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas
After Moloney, Inoue faced off against Michael Dasmarinas in 2021. It was a demolition job from Inoue as he finished Dasmarinas inside three rounds.
He relentlessly landed thudding body shots, earning three knockdowns in the process. The fight was eventually stopped after the third round.
'The Monster' showed his exceptional fight IQ with the knockout, opting to capitalize on the power of his body shots rather than recklessly head-hunting.
3. Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire 2
Inoue faced Nonito Donaire in a rematch back in 2022. 'The Monster' earned a unanimous decision win in their first fight in 2019. However, in the second fight, Inoue came out all guns blazing. He delivered a barrage of shots in the second round including a crisp combination to earn a knockout win.
The win was a special feather in Inoue's cap against a fearsome knockout artist like Donaire.
2. Naoya Inoue vs Paul Butler
Inoue squared off against Paul Butler in a sensational showdown back in 2022. But it was't until the 11th round that Inoue was able to impose his will.
He managed to hurt Butler with a brutal body shot before folding him like a lawn chair with combinations up top.
Butler was unable to get back up in time and the knockout win became another highlight of Naoya Inoue's great reel. Inoue became undisputed with his win against Butler.
1. Naoya Inoue vs Stephen Fulton
Inoue and Stephen Fulton put their undefeated records on the line for their 2023 showdown, with 'The Monster' managing to protect his perfect record out of the contest.
Inoue hurt Fulton with a right hand to the temple before putting him down with a powerful left. While Fulton got back up to his feet, Inoue continued the barrage.
He landed a combination of shots after the break, forcing the referee to step in the stop the contest in the eighth round.
