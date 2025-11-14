Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn II: Odds And Prediction

Rivalry runs in the blood of Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, as they continue the fight series their fathers started in the 1990s.

A win for Chris Eubank against Nigel Benn, as well as the pair drawing their second affair, meant that Conor Benn was looking for his family's first victory over the Eubanks. However, a unanimous decision win for Chris Eubank Jr. in April would deny Benn, as well as hand him his first professional loss.

It was by no means an easy fight for Eubank Jr. in London, as he and Benn went to war for 12 rounds in their home country. Due to the thrill and competitive nature the first bout delivered, the pair will once again meet in the ring this Saturday.

Ahead of the fight, let's have a look at the odds and prediction (odds via DraftKings).

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn Odds - Moneyline

Moneyline: Chris Eubank Jr. -175, Conor Benn +135

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn Odds - Knockout

KO/TKO/DQ: Chris Eubank Jr. +190, Conor Benn +280

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn Odds - Decision

Decision: Chris Eubank Jr. +220, Conor Benn +450

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn - Total Rounds

Total Rounds: 10.5 (Over -150, Under +110)

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn Prediction

When Eubank Jr. and Benn met for the first time in April, the tension and disdain between the two could be felt from the moment they faced off. Then, as the fight began, you could see that emotion was going to play a huge role in the fight.

Benn's furious beginning saw him boast some success, but Eubank Jr.'s size and experience eventually took over to help him score rounds.

Since the first fight, Benn himself has said that he let emotions get the better of him and that he abandoned the game plan for the first meeting. Based on this, a more calculated performance from Benn is to be expected.

Even though Benn's aggressive approach was scoring him points, there are advantages that he has over Eubank Jr. that 'The Destroyer' can utilize, without being reckless.

Benn was much the faster fighter in their first meeting. His missed attacks more so came as a result of overloading on shots and throwing wide punches than Eubank Jr.'s evasiveness. However, shorter, cuter punches from Benn can still land on his opponent, with stinging potential.

IMAGO / kolbert-press

A more measured performance from Benn will not only preserve his stamina, but it could also allow him to find a finishing blow. Eubank Jr. was stung on a number of occasions in the first meeting, and a more composed attack could have ended the night for the middleweight.

Overall, with the first fight being such a close affair, Benn is the fighter who can make more improvements going into the sequel bout. Eubank Jr. played to his strengths well in April, but Benn, even with an emotional performance, had a lot of success.

Having been hurt in the first bout, Eubank Jr. will likely be landed on again in the rematch. This time, Benn may have the composure and energy to finish his rival and score a victory for his family.

Prediction: Conor Benn via KO.