Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gifted Teammates Trench Coats After His MVP Win

Spoiling teammates is nothing new. But this specific form of spoilage did feel a little novel.

On Sunday, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his second consecutive Most Valuable Player award, cementing his place in NBA history as one of just 16 players to win multiple MVP titles and one of 14 guys to do so back-to-back. Then, as he did last season as well, the guard made sure to share in the achievement with his teammates.

In honor of the prestigious accolade, the guard spoiled his locker room with a haul of luxury goodies, including Audemars Piguet watches and new golf clubs.

"I just want to say thank you guys for everything. I wouldn't be the player I am or person I am ... without you guys," Gilgeous-Alexander said before each player received his gifts. "Yeah, have fun. I love you guys."

Perhaps most notably, however, SGA included a Burberry trench coat among the team's many spoils—not a present you see every day. Indeed, although the gesture was clearly appreciated (and more on that below), you can't deny that it was certainly a bit different from the treats players usually see for this kind of thing.

"My teammates are very fashionable guys, and I figured I'd help them out a little bit with the Burberry trench coats," the guard explained of the selection, speaking during his MVP press conference. "They look great. I'm glad they all fit, except for [Chet Holmgren's]. Chet, we gotta extend Chet's, but we'll figure his out. ... My bad Chet, I apologize. You're going to get two, don't worry."

Adorably, the Thunder players all wore their new trench coats to the presser. So, they were clearly a hit.

Also included in the team's proverbial gift baskets: YSL cologne, custom Levi's Canadian tuxedo sets (sensing a fashion theme here), new iPhone 17s, Spotify Premium memberships and custom Don Julio 1942 bottles.

It's some luxurious loot for a luxurious team, who could very well add another diamond-studded ring to their ever-expanding collection if they get past the Spurs in the Western Conference finals, starting Monday night, and win another NBA title next month.

What did SGA gift the Thunder last season?

After winning the MVP prize in 2024-25, Gilgeous-Alexander bought his teammates Rolex watches. Yes, you read that correctly; this is a man who knows how to spoil his friends.

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