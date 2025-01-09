Claressa Shields Promises To Beat Jake Paul In Expletive Callout
Claressa Shields has claimed that she could beat Jake Paul in a boxing fight if the duo were to ever square off inside the ring.
Shields, widely regarded as the 'GWOAT', has built up an illustrious career since debuting in 2017. She is set to face Danielle Perkins on February 2.
MORE: Roy Jones Jr Issues Statement On Jake Paul Fight Speculation
Ahead of her upcoming bout, Shields is already seeking her next challenge and has set her sights on 'The Problem Child'.
Speaking to USA Today, she said:
I don't know if it's something that can happen, but I know that I can whip Jake Paul’s a** and people who are against that are just sexist and they don't know boxing. It's very strange to me that they think that a YouTuber can beat a woman boxer who has two Olympic gold medals, (multiple) world titles and fought as a heavyweight.- Claressa Shields
Shields fights at 175 lbs and has two Olympic gold medals, multiple boxing world titles, and more under her belt. She is 15-0-0 as a professional boxer and reckons Jake Paul doesn't have the same wealth of experience as she does:
He does not have the experience. They talk about power. You can have power, but you got to have the skills to land a punch.- Claressa Shields
Shields is 29 years old while Paul is 27. 'The Problem Child' last fought Mike Tyson and currently has a record of 11-1-0. The purists, though, remain skeptical of the quality of opponents Paul has faced inside the squared circle.
Jake Paul's camp is yet to respond to Claressa Shields' latest remarks. Shields has previously challenged Paul to a fight on multiple occasions.
