Mike Tyson’s Former Trainer Names Heavyweight Legend Who Would’ve Knocked ‘Iron’ Mike Out
Mike Tyson's former trainer Teddy Atlas has named a heavyweight legend who would've knocked 'Iron' Mike out if they fought.
In his prime, Tyson was one of the greatest knockout artists of all-time. His ferocious speed and vicious power made him a force to be reckoned with.
Atlas was Cus D'Amato's assistant and helped Tyson train as a young prodigy. However, he was removed from the camp in 1982 following an altercation with the then 15-year-old Tyson.
Atlas has now claimed that Sonny Liston would have won by knockout if he ever fought Mike Tyson. Speaking on his podcast, Atlas said:
Tyson would be at the end of that jab like a coyote on a locomotive. flat, pulverised. That jab would have hit him and sent a message, a physical and a mental message, you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time, get the hell out.- Teddy Atlas
He further added:
Liston was the naturally bigger guy and a tremendous body puncher. He’d have gone to the body with that power. Everything he threw was hard. That body attack from Liston would have taken away and eliminated the head movement and elusive ability from Tyson.- Teddy Atlas
Atlas concluded:
Tyson might have needed a diaper to get in the ring with Liston. He would have intimidated Tyson. It would have been his worse nightmare. Tyson gets knocked out in the fight.- Teddy Atlas
Liston retired with a professional record of 50-4-0. While he lost twice against the great Muhammad Ali, Liston's remarkable wins againt Floyd Patterson showed his greatness.
In his prime, Mike Tyson was a force of nature and few would've dared to step up against him. Atlas reckons Liston could have turned out to be Tyson's kryptonite inside the squared circle.
