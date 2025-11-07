Oscar De La Hoya Sends Warning To Eddie Hearn And Jaron Ennis Ahead Of Vergil Ortiz Jr Fight

Vergil Ortiz Jr. will put his perfect 23-0 record on the line on Saturday as he takes on former world title challenger Erickson Lubin (27-2).

The fight will see Ortiz Jr. put his interim WBC Super Welterweight title on the line, as the pair are the headline act in Texas. Ortiz goes into the bout off an impressive win over Israil Madrimov.

The Golden Boy show will take place in Fort Worth as Ortiz Jr. aims to add to his upward trajectory in the 154-pound division. With a fight with new super welterweight Jaron 'Boots' Ennis potentially on the other side of a win over Lubin, Ortiz Jr. is competing for more than just an interim title on Saturday.

Ahead of the bout between Ortiz Jr. and Lubin, Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya has given his strong take on Ennis in the division.

Oscar De La Hoya Sends Warning To Jaron Ennis And Eddie Hearn Ahead Of Vergil Ortiz Jr. Fight

Eddie Hearn attends a press conference on May 27, 2025. | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

As Jaron Ennis was able to announce himself to the super welterweight division in style with a first-round knockout over Uisma Lima, much discussion took place in terms of a potential fight with Ortiz Jr.

Now that it's Ortiz Jr.'s turn to compete, conversations of a fight with Ennis have once again flared up. This includes De La Hoya speaking to Fight Hub TV on the potential bout.

"First, the fight [between Ennis and Ortiz] was going to get made. Then, Boots needed a tune-up fight, then another tune-up fight. Vergil has always been ready. He's always been there waiting for whoever. He doesn't shy away from any challenge." Oscar De La Hoya

De La Hoya then spoke on both Hearn and Ennis attending the fight to watch Ortiz Jr. compete. "He's a superstar; everybody wants to watch him. Eddie Hearn, from the UK, wants to fly down, and 'Boots' Ennis from Philadelphia wants to see front row, in person."

The Golden Boy promoter then said he was afraid that a good performance from Ortiz Jr. on Saturday would deter Hearn and Ennis from pursuing the bout. "What I'm afraid of is Vergil Ortiz looking so great they're going to call off the fight."

De La Hoya then sent a message to Hearn by saying, "I urge you to stay at home and watch from your TV set, live from DAZN. Because you're going to get scared when you watch in person."

The Latest Boxing News

David Benavidez Blasts 'Annoying' Canelo Alvarez, Talks Potential Super Fight

Chris Eubank Jr Gives Definitive Update On Father's Attendance For Conor Benn Rematch

Oscar De La Hoya Roasts Dana White And TKO Over UFC Gambling Investigation

Claressa Shields Slams Jake Paul’s Hypocrisy Amid Gervonta Davis Fight Cancellation