Claressa Shields Tells Laila Ali To 'Eat Your Words' Amid Fight Callout
The July 11 trilogy fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor was an iconic event from start to finish. It was an all-women's card, took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, was broadcast by Netflix, and set a Guinness World Record for the most world championship belts ever contested (17, although it would have been 21 if Ring belts were included in the total) in a single boxing event.
Many luminaries in the women's boxing world were in attendance, such as women's current pound-for-pound queen Claressa Shields, along with Laila Ali, who is arguably the greatest female boxer in history.
When Ali was asked if she'd consider coming out of retirement (she is 47 years old and hasn't fought since 2007) to fight Shields, she said, "The rumor that I heard is that unless somebody has $15, $20 million, don't even call me [about a fight against Shields]. That's all I got."
She later added, "I said unless somebody calls me and says they have it, we're not even gonna have a conversation. I'm not trying to come back and fight, but if someone offered that kind of money, I would actually have to think about it."
Shields clearly caught wind of Ali's comments, as she made a July 13 X post that wrote, "What a great weekend of boxing 🥊! Really motivated! Now @TheRealLailaAli I’m the GREATEST NOW! Be careful what you ask for ! You know I’ve been wanting to make you eat your words! You not a better boxer than me & at 175 I’ll put you on your back! BEEN READY FOR YOU! #GWOAT @claressashields".
It seems that Shields wants in on an iconic fight of her own. And given that Ali is perhaps still one of the biggest names in women's boxing, despite not having competed for nearly 20 years, it makes Shields' attempt to tempt her back into the ring makes sense.
