Gervonta Davis' Legal Troubles Continue as New Arrest Warrant Issued

Gervonta Davis once again finds himself in the sights of the law, as a warrant for his arrest has been issued in his home state of Maryland for violating his probation. The warrant is related to a hit-and-run incident that injured four people in 2020, according to ESPN.

Davis was also arrested in January for an altercation he had at a Miami strip club last year, for which he was arrested after a two-week manhunt, and his ongoing legal troubles cast fresh doubt over his future in boxing.

Davis allegedly attacked and attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, from a club in Miami where she was working on October 27, 2025. She alleges that Davis grabbed her by the neck and attempted to physically move her out of the club against her will, but she managed to escape. There is surveillance footage that appears to corroborate this testimony.

Davis is currently facing charges for felony kidnapping and misdemeanor battery, but was released after he posted a $8,500 bond, according to the Baltimore County court database.

IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Davis was, however, still on probation for the aforementioned hit-and-run. Davis' attorney managed to negotiate the recall of the arrest warrant due to the two-weight world champion's cooperation with law enforcement earlier in the year.

Now, three months later, the judge has issued another warrant for his arrest, though, and this time it will stand. Davis' attorneys filed another motion to recall the warrant, which was denied on May 22.

Will Davis' legal troubles prevent his return to the ring?

These latest legal problems come just a week after 'Tank' was ordered to defend his WBA lightweight title against No.1-ranked contender Floyd Schofield, but this is, of course, now in serious doubt.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Davis has not stepped foot in a ring for well over a year. The last time we saw him fight was the controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr in March 2025, a fight that many believe he was lucky to escape with after the American took a knee that was incorrectly not counted as a knockdown and would've swayed the scorecards in Roach's favor.

Davis had also previously been contracted for a rematch against Lamont Roach Jr. It now looks as though this fight will never happen.

This is not the first time that Davis' extra-curricular activity has gotten in the way of his fight career. The Miami incident also caused his almost-fight with Jake Paul to fall through in 2025.