Conor Benn And Ryan Garcia Trade Words Agreeing to Fight Later This Year
Ryan Garcia is set to return to action on May 2, taking on Rolly Romero in an exciting welterweight showdown to headline the Times Square boxing card in New York, New York.
This marks Garcia's first appearance in the ring since his April 2024 clash against Devin Haney. He earned a majority decision win in that fight after landing three knockdowns. However, Garcia tested positive for Ostarine after the contest.
As a result, his fight purse was rescinded and Garcia was handed a one year ban alongside a $10,000 fine. Garcia has since served his suspension and returns to action on Friday.
Conor Benn, on the other hand, just had an extraordinary showdown against Chris Eubank Jr last weekend. While Benn lost the fight, his performance earned plaudits and the Englishman's stock rose, meaning he could be up for bigger fights next.
Garcia recently teased a showdown against Benn. He claimed that there are a lot of holes in Benn's game which Eubank Jr didn't capitalize on. However, he gave Benn the due credit for the heart and grit that he put on display. Garcia said:
That's a huge fight, I'm down for him to come over here and we could throw down. He had a great performance even though he lost. I see a lot of holes in his game that Chris didn't take advantage of. But at the end of the day, they're both warriors and they gave a hell of a show, that's one of the best fights I've seen of all time. That was crazy.
Benn has now responded to the challenge through social media, saying he'll be ringside to watch Garcia's fight against Romero. He also teased a potential showdown later in the year. Benn wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
I’ll be ringside to watch you get the job done Saturday then god willing we get it on later this year and pack a stadium out.
