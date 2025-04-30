Roy Jones Jr Reveals The One Condition He Has For A Mike Tyson Rematch
Roy Jones Jr and Mike Tyson squared off in an exhibition event back in November 2020. The fight marked Tyson's first appearance inside the boxing ring since his 2015 retirement.
Two legends of the sport, both Jones Jr and Tyson put on a show for the fans. 'Iron' Mike has since made an appearance inside the squared circle once more, taking on Jake Paul under professional settings in November 2024.
Tyson, at 58, looked a shadow of his former self and lost a unanimous decision. Many questioned whether Tyson should ever be in the ring again due to his health issues.
Jones Jr has now given his opinion on the matter while also speaking about his own potential return to the ring.
Jones Jr told Action Network that Tyson can do whatever he wants due to his contributions to the sport of boxing. He said:
For what Mike did for the sport of boxing, I won’t tell Mike what to do because any time he picks up a boxing glove, the world pays attention. If Mike gets into good shape and gets his legs going, then he can do whatever he wants to do but if he can’t get his legs going and back like he did in the last fight then he shouldn’t fight again.
Discussing Tyson's performance against Jake Paul, Jones Jr said:
Mike still had his legs against me but when he fought the last fight I didn’t know what was wrong with him. Mike is one of the strongest dudes and biggest punchers I’ve ever been in the ring with and I would get in the ring and share it with him again because of who he is and who I am. We are both two legends and do legendary things.
Looking back on his exhibition fight against Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr said very few, if any, can do what they did at that age. He'd be open to jumping inside the ring with 'Iron' Mike yet again if Tyson can get in shape and is interested in getting in the ring once more.
