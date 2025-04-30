Oleksandr Usky Reveals The Three Toughest Boxing Fights Of His Career
Oleksandr Usyk is set to take on Daniel Dubois on July 19th at Wembley Stadium in what will be one of the biggest fights of the year.
The two will go head-to-head for the second time as Usyk looks to take Dubois' IBF title and become undisputed once again. Usyk and Dubois last met in August 2023, with Usyk defeating Dubois with a 9th round knockout.
Usyk has an impeccable record and has faced and beaten some of boxings best, including Tyson Fury (twice), Anthony Joshua (twice), Derek Chisora, and more.
And ahead of his upcoming match against Dubois, Usyk appeared on talkSPORT to discuss the fight and answer various other boxing questions. When asked who his three toughest fights were, Usyk responded with Derek Chisora, Tyson Fury and Tony Bellew.
"I think it was Derek, and first fight with Tyson Fury," Usyk said before his manager, Egis Klimas, jumped in to suggest Tony Bellew. "Oh my god, bro. Tony, bro, I am sorry. Yes," Usyk added.
Usyk's match against Tony Bellew took place in November 2018, with Usyk earning an 8th round TKO. It was Usyk's last fight in cruiserweight before he moved up to the heavyweight division.
Usyk's match against Derek Chisora occured back in October 2020, with Usyk earning a unanimous decision win. The judges scored the bout 117-112, 115-113, and 115-113.
And Usyk's first match against Fury occurred in May 2024, winning by split decision in 12 rounds. The judges scored the fight 115-112, 114-113, and 113-114.
