Terence Crawford Takes Firm Stance On Claressa Shields, Laila Ali GOAT Debate
Most fans of the sweet science can agree that the discussion regarding the greatest women's boxer of all time is between two fighters: Claressa Shields and Laila Ali.
Laila Ali (who is the daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali) competed professionally from 1999 to 2007. During this time, she won the WBC, WIBA, IWBF, and IBA female super-middleweight titles, the IWBF light heavyweight title, and retired with a perfect 24-0 professional record that included 21 KO victories.
Claressa Shields is still an active fighter. But to this point in her career, she has produced two Olympic gold medals, won multiple undisputed championships in five different weight classes, and currently has an undefeated professional record of 16-0 with 3 KOs.
While debate about which of these two women has produced the better career continues, pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford delivered his own verdict during his April 28 appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.
"Of all time," Crawford said when Shannon Sharpe said Shields is unquestionably the best women's boxer today. "All time. And I love Laila [Ali]."
After Sharpe showed his surprise, Crawford added, "There's no comparison at all. I love Laila, too. But ain't nobody coming close to Claressa. Two-time Olympic gold medalist? Three-time undisputed? How many weight classes she did? Six?... Now I understand there ain't a lot of women boxers. But that still don't take away the accolades.
"So it's no comparison," Crawford concluded, asserting Shields' superiority over Ali.
That's a powerful and definitive stance from Crawford that many boxing fans would certainly agree with.
The Latest Boxing News
Boxing Legend Christy Martin Picks Winner Of A Claressa Shields vs Laila Ali Fight
Shannon Sharpe Teases Terence Crawford Over Fantasy Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight
Eddie Hearn Addresses Chris Eubank Sr Being Paid To Attend Son's Fight vs Conor Benn
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis' Reason For Delaying Lamont Roach Rematch Revealed