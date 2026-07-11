Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Odds and Prediction for UFC 329 Main Event

For the first time in almost five years to the day, Conor McGregor will step inside the UFC octagon when he faces Max Holloway in the UFC 329 main event on Saturday night. The welterweight bout will be a rematch of when the two fighters fought at featherweight early in their respective careers. McGregor won that 2013 bout via unanimous decision.

Since that fight 13 years ago, the two fighters have had parallel but impressive careers. McGregor would go on to not only win both the featherweight and lightweight titles, but he also became arguably the biggest star in the sport's history. Unfortunately, poor personal life decisions led to several legal troubles and a five-year absence from the sport.

Meanwhile, Holloway became one of the most winningest athletes in the promotion. Not only did he capture both the featherweight title and the "BMF" belt, but he currently holds the record for the most ever significant strikes and total strikes landed, both records he leads by over 1,000 compared to the second-closest fighter.

All of that adds up to a nostalgic, intriguing, and can't-miss fight on Saturday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for it.

UFC 329 McGregor vs. Holloway Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Conor McGregor +180

Max Holloway -225 (69.23% implied probability)

Total

OVER 2.5 Rounds (+105)

UNDER 2.5 Rounds (-128)

Method of Victory

Holloway via KO/TKO -120

Holloway by Submission +1400

Holloway via Decision +650

McGregor via KO/TKO +270

McGregor via Submission +2700

McGregor via Decision +1100

McGregor vs. Holloway Prediction and Best Bet

History isn't on McGregor's side. It's extremely rare for a fighter to be away from the sport for five years, coming off a leg fracture, to be able to not only get in good enough shape to fight a five-round fight, but to be good enough to compete with one of the best in the sport. While McGregor has been partying for the past five years, Holloway has continued to compete. Sure, he's not in his peak, and he's certainly past his prime, but he fought as recently as March this year and will have no ring rust to speak of.

I would have given McGregor a chance had I believed that he truly took the time needed to come back to the sport in fighting shape and chose an opponent of a lesser caliber that he could handle, but he has done neither. This reeks of a former all-time great who either 1) needs the money, 2) misses the spotlight, 3) wants to fight his last two remaining fights on his contract, or 4) all of the above.

Mixed martial arts isn't a world you can succeed in when you aren't fully committed, even if you're one of the greatest to ever do it. If I'm wrong, I'll be the first to admit it on Saturday night, but I'm going to put my money where my mouth is. This story isn't going to have a fairy tale ending.

Pick: Max Holloway to Win (-225) via KO/TKO (-120) via FanDuel

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