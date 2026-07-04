Conor McGregor Massive Underdog vs Max Holloway on Kalshi

The one, the only, the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon after a five-year absence at UFC 329. Kalshi markets expect his return being spoiled though, with Max Holloway a heavy favorite.

Since Kalshi’s UFC market opened for the bout on May 17th, McGregor has steadily closed the gap on Holloway. Holloway opened as a 76% favorite over McGregor’s 24%. A little over a week out from the bout, the gap has closed to 64/36.

Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway - Kalshi

Conor McGregor 36%

Max Holloway 64%

Trading $10 on McGregor as the underdog offers $16.58 in profit, while the same trade on Holloway pays out $5.01.

Keeping it realistic

After this fight, McGregor may regret turning down Michael Chandler’s four challenges.

Since 2018, McGregor has fought just four times and lost three of the four bouts. It’s safe to say his 2018 loss to Khabib kicked off the downward spiral. He scored a KO/TKO win over Donald Cerrone, with two TKO losses to Dustin Poirier following that, including a doctor stoppage from a broken tibia in his most recent fight in 2021.

In the other corner, Holloway is still near the peak of his career, winning four of his last six fights, with two coming by KO/TKO. The self-proclaimed “best boxer” is landing a massive 6.91 significant strikes per minute with 48% accuracy. He's landed over 1,000 more significant strikes than anyone else in UFC history. On defense, he’s allowing just 42% of significant strike attempts to land and absorbing 4.61 per minute.

Holloway’s power and precision should torment McGregor, who absorbs 4.66 significant strikes per minute at 46% accuracy from opponents.

Props to watch

Even if McGregor is a live underdog, the markets make it clear that fans shouldn't expect this fight to go to the judges.

Fight goes the distance?

Yes 47%

No 91%

Holloway to win by KO/TKO?

Yes 63%

No 59%

Fight won by KO/TKO?

Yes 76%

No 71%

The bout is scheduled to main event UFC 329 in Las Vegas on July 11, with the card starting at 5 p.m. EST on Paramount+.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter SIBONUS at sign-up — you only need a $1 deposit and $20 in trades to unlock your $10 bonus.

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