Conor Benn Reveals What Motivates By Him Against Chris Eubank Jr.
For some fighters, an opportunity to reach the top and one day hold a belt pushes them beyond their limits in preparation for a fight.
For Conor Benn, the fear of losing has always pushed him throughout his career. His motivation hasn't changed heading into his epic grudge match against Chris Eubank Jr. on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, though, he'd be remiss not to admit there isn't more weight to this fight.
"I fear losing all the time," Benn said. "That's what gets me up [out of] bed at five in the morning. I fear losing. It's the way I work. Some people go, 'Oh, they love to win.' That's why I train hard. I fear losing, especially to this man."
The rivalry began long before Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) and Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) ever put on a pair of gloves. Their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr. fought twice, with the first fight ending in Eubank Sr. winning by 9th-round stoppage in 1990 and their second fight ending in a draw in 1993.
Benn and Eubank Jr. were first set to face off in 2022, but multiple failed drug tests by Benn for the performance-enhancing drug clomifene. Since then, the rivalry has reached a fever pitch, which included Eubank Jr. hitting Benn with an egg at an earlier press conference. Eubank Jr.'s actions garnered a $130,000 fine from the British Boxing Board of Control.
MORE: Former World Champion Teases Return To Face Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Winner, Predicts Fight Result
Benn has fought twice since the failed drug tests, earning decision victories over Rodolfo Orozco and Peter Dobson. Eubank Jr. has gone 2-1 in that span but avenged the stoppage loss to Liam Smith by stopping him in the 10th round of their rematch. In his last fight, Eubank Jr. stopped former title challenger Kamil Szeremeta in the 7th round.
While much of the build-up has been centered around their fathers, Benn assured his preparation hasn't been much different from previous fights and that he's taken every step necessary ahead of the biggest fight of his career.
"You have your dads, you have your fears, you have your worries, but ultimately, I've had that throughout my whole career," Benn said. "It's a natural part of the process. Am I extremely confident? I'm very confident, confident as ever, because I put the work in."
The Latest Boxing News
Chris Eubank Jr And Conor Benn Arrive For Grudge Match
WBA Officially Sanctions Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero, Names Jaron 'Boots' Ennis' Mandatory Opponent
Kenshiro Teraji Names Bam Rodriguez As Potential Opponent
Lamont Roach's Admission Of Gervonta Davis 'Friendship' Raises Eyebrows