Lamont Roach's Admission Of Gervonta Davis 'Friendship' Raises Eyebrows
After their March 1 fight for the WBA lightweight title ended in a controversial majority draw, one would imagine that there's no love lost between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach.
While there's clearly a mutual respect between these two, Davis promising to knock Roach out to his face combined with some of the comments Roach has had about the fight in the aftermath would make it seem more likely that there's a beef between these two boxers as the world waits for the date announcement for their imminent rematch.
However, an April 21 Instagram post from Roach suggests that not only are he and Davis not beefing, but there's a friendship between them.
Roach teamed up with What’s Up With Hate, which is "on a mission to stop hate," for this post. It was captioned, "At the end of the day, it’s all love for the game—no room for hate. Proud to partner with @whatsupwithhate to help stop the hate".
In the post's video, Roach said, "Everyone knows that boxing is a brutal sport where competitiveness is key. But that doesn't mean we have to be enemies outside of the ring. Even some of the best of friends make some of the best competitors.
"Look at my last fight with Gervonta Davis... It's amazing to see us competing at the highest level of the sport, and still maintaining a cordial friendship outside of the ring," he added.
It's cool to hear Roach sending this message of unity and friendship with Davis, especially because it's clearly for a noble cause.
