Lamont Roach Sets Sight On Shakur Stevenson Amid Gervonta Davis Rematch Uncertainty
The Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach rematch is in serious jeopardy following 'Tank' Davis' arrest on July 11. Davis was taken to custody for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, with whom he has two children.
'Tank' (30-0-1, 28 KOs) was accused of hitting his former partner on the back of the head as well as slapping her, leaving the victim with a cut inside her lip. Davis has since been released from jail.
Roach and Davis first fought back in March, with the contest ending in a controversial majority draw. Davis took a knee in that clash, which surprisingly wasn't counted as a knockdown. Roach gave Davis the toughest fight of his career and fans are eager to see how the rematch plays out.
Following Davis' arrest, Lamont Roach Jr (25-1-2, 10 KOs) claimed that their rematch on August 16 will go ahead as planned. However, new reports suggest that PBC is exploring a new date for the rematch, possibly a week or two later (August 23 or August 30).
Amid the uncertainty, Roach has set his sights on another lightweight champion, WBC title holder Shakur Stevenson (24-0-0, 11KOs). The 28-year-old is coming off a spectacular performance against William Zepeda, beating the Mexican via unanimous decision (118-110, 118-110, 119-109).
Following his win, Stevenson has a plethora of options at lightweight, Gervonta Davis being one of them. Stevenson is also ready to entertain a Lamont Roach showdown, and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
Hellavu skillful matchup we gone share the ring for sure one day champ
@OneOf1x
Roach retweeted Stevenson's post on social media. Stylistically, it could be a fascinating showdown. Fans see Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson as the superfight at lightweight. That said, Roach is technically top notch, and so is Stevenson. Hence, them throwing down inside the ring is a real possibility, especially considering the status of Davis vs Roach 2
