Conor McGregor Promotes Controversial Company Involved In Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Fight
Conor McGregor has been making waves as he keeps teasing a return to boxing, and the Irishman has now linked up with a company that was involved in Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fought in an exhibition contest in 2020 in a fight was promoted by Bulgaria-based American streaming company, Triller TV.
In the United States, TikTok was banned for a short time before the ruling was overturned, and during the almost 14 hour absence, Triller tried to capitalize on the opportunity.
In their bid to make the most of TikTok's ban, Triller linked up with Conor McGregor and posted a video on their social media account, with the Irish fighter saying:
I am very excited. A lot of people are gonna come over to Triller now, and see what we are about. Big things for Triller, Let’s Go! Triller is back baby!- Conor McGregor
Triller has been trying to make a mark in the US market and did significant improvements in 2020.
Their promotion of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight was a big success. However, Roy Jones Jr hinted that he and Tyson weren't fully compensated for the fight. He told Bad Left Hook back in 2021:
We both had issues with them, and still have issues with them. Ryan Kavanaugh called me and personally told me he wanted to do something extra because of the fact the fight did so well. Did that ever happen? No, all a bunch of talk but nothing behind it. ... I got compensated but not fully, that’s the problem. That’s the real problem.- Roy Jones Jr
