Tyson Fury Visits Disneyland Paris With Family Following Boxing Retirement
Back on January 13th, Tyson Fury shocked boxing fans around the world when he surprisingly announced his retirement from boxing.
The former heavyweight champion took to Instagram to announce his decision after losing his rematch to Aleksandr Usyk.
In Fury's video, he said:
Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every single minute of it. I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side.- Tyson Fury / Instagram
"The Gypsy King" now appears to be living the good life in retirement. In a picture posted by his wife, Paris, Fury is seen visiting Disneyland Paris alongside his wife and seven kids.
Paris Fury also posted a video to her stories of the family waling through the park, as well as a video of their kids trying to pull the Exclibur sword from the stone., captioning the post "All trying to pull the sword from the stone."
It's the third time Fury has announced his retirement from boxing, having previously done so in 2013, 2017 and 2022.
Many are skeptical of the retirement. Today, Darren Till commented on the matter, likening Fury's retirement to Connor McGregor's, saying:
We've seen Tyson retire 15 times. So how are we meant to take this seriously? He's retired, props to him, like for me, brilliant heavyweight. He’s done a lot for the sport, especially in the UK. But it's like Conor McGregor, Conor's retired countless times and then comes back- Darren Till
