Wayne Bridge Withdraws From KSI Fight Over Comments About Ex-Partner
Wayne Bridge has announced his decision to withdraw from his boxing fight against KSI. KSI announced the fight during the Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor Misfits Boxing event that he'll fight the ex-Chelsea star.
During the event, KSI cut a brutal promo and took a below-the-belt verbal shot at Bridge, bringing up Bridge's ex-wife's alleged affair with John Terry.
Bridge has now announced through Instagram that he is pulling out of the proposed March 29 clash against KSI.
Bridge wrote:
I'm sure a lot of you have seen what happened on Saturday night at the Misfits Boxing event. Firstly, I think it's important that I explain my reason for accepting the fight. I always like to challenge myself. This felt like a good opportunity to go up against an interesting opponent on a big stage. I have always loved boxing as part of my everyday training routine. I was fully prepared to train hard and have some fun. Of course, I expected to face some criticism, but I feel like what was said on Saturday crossed a line.- Wayne Bridge
Bridge added:
These are deeply personal comments that affect mine and other families involved in the situation. I'm a family man first and my priority is protecting them. My opponent is someone that many children look up to around the world, including my kids. I hope one day he will look back on this differently. I personally don't want to be involved in these exchanges. I will no longer be fighting on 29th March. I'm still looking out for my next big challenge and have some exciting things coming up in 2025. Thanks for all the love. The support has been overwhelming. I want my friends and family to know how special they are. Deep down I know this is the right thing to do.- Wayne Bridge
KSI is 1-1-0 as a boxer and lost to Tommy Fury in his last fight in October 2023. With Wayne Bridge out, KSI will need to look for a new opponent.
The Latest Boxing News:
Photos And Video Emerge of Jake Paul, Logan Paul And Conor McGregor En Route To Trump Inauguration Together
Journalist Provides Big Update On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford & Fight Deal With Turki Alalshikh
Promoter Reveals Only Condition That’ll See Wladimir Klitschko Return To Boxing
Curtis Harper Claims Deontay Wilder Will Be Lucky to Make It Out of the Ring Alive in Their Fight