Darren Till Skeptical Of Tyson Fury’s Retirement, Likens Him To Conor McGregor
Darren Till has explained why Tyson Fury's retirement is similar to Conor McGregor's. Fury recently announced that he is hanging up the gloves and walking away from boxing.
'The Gypsy King' suffered two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 and decided to call it a day. Till, though, is not completely sold on the matter.
He reckons Fury is similar to McGregor in some regards as the Irishman has also announced his retirement from MMA on multiple occasions.
Speaking to Fanvue, Till said:
We've seen Tyson retire 15 times. So how are we meant to take this seriously? He's retired, props to him, like for me, brilliant heavyweight. He’s done a lot for the sport, especially in the UK. But it's like Conor McGregor, Conor's retired countless times and then comes back. It's like: is this publicity? Are you telling yourself you're gonna come back in 6 months, for fighters to let go like that… It's very hard.- Darren Till
Till further added:
That's why most of them come back when they're 50 to fight. But why are you coming back when you're 50? Some of them have obviously made poor choices in terms of business, money, stuff like that.- Darren Till
Like Tyson Fury, Conor McGregor has often taken to social media to announce his retirement from combat sports, only to come back later. Hence, Till's comparison is not completely off the track.
Till, meanwhile, recently earned a sixth round knockout win against Anthony Taylor in a Misfits Boxing event.
