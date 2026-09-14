Could Prospect Da'Mazion Vanhouter Restore American Heavyweight Dominance?

Since the dawn of the sport, Americans and heavyweight boxing have become synonymous, almost a perfect marriage of nation and division. Names like Jack Johnson, Joe Louis, Muhammad Ali, and Mike Tyson became the most visible fighters on the planet. Deontay Wilder's championship reign feels like a lifetime ago.

However, over the last two decades or so, the dominance of international heavyweights in the division has become commonplace. Starting with Lennox Lewis, heavyweight fighters outside the US have owned the division. Lewis led the international surge, which still exists today.

A prospect could be the one to lead the next era of heavyweight boxing.

Da'Mazion Vanhouter | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Da’Mazion Vanhouter is still in the infancy of his career, winning ten of his 13 career fights by knockout. The Zuffa-contracted talent dispatched Raphael Akpejiori in 1:58 in the first round of Saturday's bout on the Ryan Garcia v Conor Benn undercard. Consecutive rights found Akpejiori, ending the fight almost as quickly as it began.

Vanhouter makes statement in Sin City

Akpejiori provided a step up in competition level for Vanhouter. The 35-year-old stands six-foot-eight with an 83.5-inch reach and the power to end fights. Yet, the prospect did not appear scared or worried, moving undeterred.

In a clinch, the much larger Akpejiori dislocated Vanhouter's shoulder, though that didn't seem to delay or dissuade his progress. The 21-year-old stood up and waded through the reach. First, he attacked the body, stumbling the veteran. A couple of rights drove Akpeijori to the canvas. The injury shows a level of toughness that can serve him well in the future.

F*** AROUND AND FIND OUT 🤬



Remember the name Da’Mazion Vanhouter 💥#GarciaBenn pic.twitter.com/5QmXd44Kkl — Zuffa_Boxing (@Zuffa_Boxing) September 13, 2026

The fight demonstrated Vanhouter's approach, which appears more nuanced than that of many fighters of his age and experience. For example, even after dislocating his shoulder, the prospect threw body shots as a setup before attacking his head.

At 21, Vanhouter presents Zuffa's hope that the next era of heavyweight boxing is coming sooner rather than later. Toiling on the undercard pays off. Without the pressure of the spotlight, Vanhouter can improve his skills while learning how to compete on big cards.

Lost in the attention given to Garcia destroying Benn in two rounds, the prospect stepped onto his biggest stage. Before that, two bouts at the Meta Apex training center. In effect, the Zuffa Boxing training gym, which hosts fights, became Vanhouter's springboard.

At the same age, Itauma was fighting for a world title against veteran Filip Hrgovic. Itauma looked faster initially — his legs possessed a spring that his opponent did not. Then, the worst-case scenario happened. Itauma gassed out, becoming a stationary target, losing the fight by knockout.

Vanhouter, at least at this point, appears to be taking a more methodical path up the rankings.